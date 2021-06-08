Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.12

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 8768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

ABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

