ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.15

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 58897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AETUF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.34.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.63.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.