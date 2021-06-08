ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €32.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.06 ($34.19).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.