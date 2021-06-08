ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €32.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.06 ($34.19).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.