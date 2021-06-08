Arionum Hits Market Cap of $53,480.67 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arionum has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $53,480.67 and approximately $18.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,540.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.26 or 0.07517021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.51 or 0.01781439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00480412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00170313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.74 or 0.00744595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.04 or 0.00486093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.67 or 0.00392567 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.