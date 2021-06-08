Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,302 shares of company stock valued at $27,149,957. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

Arista Networks stock opened at $352.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $352.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

