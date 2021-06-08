Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.08.

ATZAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Aritzia stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.93. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

