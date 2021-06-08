ARMOR (ARMOR) Hits Market Cap of $34.31 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $34.31 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00065417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.00250576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00228276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.01200294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,973.11 or 1.00453637 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,827,433 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

