Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

NYSE AWI opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.05. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.