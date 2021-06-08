Artfinity Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $474,364.33 and approximately $1,663.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artfinity coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Artfinity

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Buying and Selling Artfinity

