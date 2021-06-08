Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.71%.

APAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

