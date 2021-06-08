Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Achieves $528.04 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $528.04 million and approximately $66.90 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $15.81 or 0.00048333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00040820 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000184 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.