Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday.

ASAN stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.07. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,550,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

