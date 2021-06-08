Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $336 million-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.24 million.Asana also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.270–0.260 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 51,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,491. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.11. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asana has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.77.

In other Asana news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 6,200 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,594.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742 over the last three months. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

