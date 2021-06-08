Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270–0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.07 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.77.

NYSE ASAN traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 51,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,491. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a PE ratio of -26.11. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $43.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

