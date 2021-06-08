Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Shares Down 5.5%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.28. 307,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,684,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASXC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $771.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 1,288.65%. Analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $8,776,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $3,341,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $2,513,000. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

