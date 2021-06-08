ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $329.00

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $329.00 and last traded at $322.28, with a volume of 646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $326.34.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASM International presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.37.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60. ASM International had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $474.96 million for the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

