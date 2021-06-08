ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $692.11

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $692.11 and last traded at $690.52, with a volume of 2084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $681.98.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.90.

The company has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $646.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

