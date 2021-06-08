ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.73

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 84593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.