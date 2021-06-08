Asset Planning Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.5% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 466,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 63,880 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 140,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,829,326 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14.

