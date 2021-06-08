Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,342 ($30.60). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,332 ($30.47), with a volume of 347,013 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,343.33 ($30.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of £18.46 billion and a PE ratio of 46.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,354.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

About Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

