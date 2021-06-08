AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £102 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a £102 ($133.26) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,844.67 ($115.56).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,001 ($104.53) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,649.16. The company has a market cap of £105.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.