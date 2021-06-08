Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Shares Down 4.7%

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 315.18 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 324 ($4.23). Approximately 287,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 325,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.44).

The firm has a market capitalization of £447.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 334.50.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

In related news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65), for a total value of £17,800 ($23,255.81).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.