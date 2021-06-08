Atari Token (ATRI) Hits Market Cap of $80.66 Million

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Atari Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Atari Token has traded up 16% against the dollar. Atari Token has a market cap of $80.66 million and approximately $693,009.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00073500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00026906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.99 or 0.00985786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.09 or 0.09961851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00051681 BTC.

Atari Token Coin Profile

Atari Token (CRYPTO:ATRI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 594,088,885 coins. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari . Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATARI Chain, Ltd, incorporated in Gibraltar, is responsible for the governance and ecosystem development of the ATARI Network of smart platforms using the ATARI Token. The ATARI Token is the utility and governance token for the ATARI Network. The ATARI Token serves as a medium of exchange within the ATARI Network for various ATARI goods and services, including those of ATARI’s partners. The ATARI Token is also used for rewards, staking incentives and ecosystem development programs. The objective is for the ATARI Token to become the utility token of reference for the videogame industry, either as an in-game token or as a utility token for exchanges of services or products between individuals and/or companies. The ATARI Token may also be collateralized to mint ATARI USD, a stable USD pegged cryptocurrency which can be used in-game on various ATARI platforms, including the ATARI Casino and partnerships within the ATARI Universe. On October 16, 2020, The Atari Group announced the details for a public sale of the Atari Token on the Bitcoin.com Exchange. On November 2, 2020, The Atari Group announced the early closing of the public sale and the start of the trading of the Atari Token (ATRI) on Bitcoin.com Exchange as early as November 2, 2020. This public sale and the listing constitute two very important milestones for the Atari blockchain project, providing liquidity to the token holders, and paving the way for future collaborations and the development of the Atari blockchain eco-system. “

Buying and Selling Atari Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atari Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

