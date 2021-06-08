ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.81

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$44.81 and last traded at C$44.71, with a volume of 5530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACO.X. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB cut shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.64.

Get ATCO alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,782,612. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$99,618.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at C$116,900.

ATCO Company Profile (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.