Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Shares Down 5.1%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) shares fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.77. 23,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,035,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATER. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $576.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

