Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Atkore worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Atkore by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,456,000 after acquiring an additional 239,713 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Atkore by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,047,000 after acquiring an additional 241,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 525,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,857,000 after purchasing an additional 52,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.48. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The company had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

