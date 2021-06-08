Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Stock analysts at Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s previous close.

SQSP stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $55.88.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00.

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

