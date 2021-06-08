Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,727,000 after buying an additional 2,391,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,131,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,163,000 after buying an additional 740,700 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,993,000. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.94 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.04.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

