Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $83,232.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,863 shares of company stock valued at $5,502,447. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $647,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $1,799,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

