Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

ATCO stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89. Atlas has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $14.83.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 75.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 149.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,898 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 62.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth $13,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

