Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $511.91 million.

Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 147,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,072. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $377.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.36. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. Atlas Technical Consultants had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $123.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $2,039,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

