Atria Investments LLC Acquires 7,005 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Amphenol by 104.9% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $656,404,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 107.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

