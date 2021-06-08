Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.