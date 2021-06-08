Atria Investments LLC Buys 2,372 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $243,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,516,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 920,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAM. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

