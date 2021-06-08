Atria Investments LLC Buys 5,956 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 428,956 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 234,910 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 797,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 205,590 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $5,246,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 147,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.329 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

