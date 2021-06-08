Atria Investments LLC Buys 697 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $3,378,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Square by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Square by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 879,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,253 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $38,010,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,445,314 shares of company stock worth $337,843,402. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $216.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.08.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.