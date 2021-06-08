Atria Investments LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.