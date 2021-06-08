Atria Investments LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of INDA stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.