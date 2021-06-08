Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 14,596 Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $63.85 and a 1-year high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

