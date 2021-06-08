Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $184.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $115.15 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.53.

