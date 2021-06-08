Atria Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,848 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $13,785,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $145.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

