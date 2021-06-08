Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $156.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $157.35.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

