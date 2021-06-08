Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.60% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

