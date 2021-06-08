Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after acquiring an additional 201,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after acquiring an additional 159,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

