Atria Investments LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,045 shares of company stock worth $16,279,275. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

DXCM opened at $386.98 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.98. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

