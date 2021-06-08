Atria Investments LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,951,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $228.13 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $262.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.99, a PEG ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

