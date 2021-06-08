Atria Investments LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

