Atria Investments LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Grifols by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Grifols by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Grifols by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Grifols by 242.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.4385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

