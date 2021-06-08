Atria Investments LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 1.37% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter.

FSMB opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.87. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

