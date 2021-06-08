Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.34 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. CX Institutional raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.