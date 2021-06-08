Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.50 Million in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.96. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

